Vanita Kohli-Khandekar: The battle for perception

If media and entertainment industry wants to grow, it has to start working hard to command respect

Much of this column is based on anecdotal evidence gathered over 16 years of reporting on India’s media and entertainment (M&E) industry. But the problem is real: The Indian M&E industry doesn’t get the respect and attention it deserves. There is an air of contempt and scepticism when talk turns to M&E. If it wants to grow more the industry must do something about how it is perceived by audiences, consumers, regulators,the media and policymakers. Could that be the new year resolution for broadcasters, film-makers, theatre chains, radio operators, publishers et ...

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar