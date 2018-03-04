Vaulting over deficiencies: Indian gymnastics can take cue from badminton

It is not surprising that few had heard of Aruna Budda Reddy till only a few days ago. A 14th-place finish in the qualifying event for the vault at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and a ninth-place finish at the Asian Games in Incheon later that year obviously inspired little confidence.

But a bronze medal at the Gymnastics World Cup, which Reddy clinched in the vault in Melbourne last week, merits enormous praise. Reddy is only the third Indian to finish on the podium at an international gymnastics event, the other two being Ashish Kumar and Dipa Karmakar, who won bronze at the 2010 and 2014 ...