The legacies of Prime Ministers
Business Standard

Vegetarian investment only?

Principle-based investing is a common practice among stock market investors

Business Standard 

Principle-based investing is a common practice among stock market investors. So it wasn’t surprising that investors, who practise vegetarianism, were vocal with their advice on social media to avoid investing in the recent initial public offering (IPO) of cattle and poultry company Godrej Agrovet. The IPO, however, got a thumbs up from analysts, thanks to its business prospects. The number of investors applying for the IPO, too, was among the highest in recent months, raising doubts about how many actually gave it a miss on religious or principle grounds.
First Published: Sun, October 08 2017. 22:37 IST

