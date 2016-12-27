Vehicle financiers could find assset growth flat for 6 months

While much has been assessed about the fate of microfinance lenders after the government’s move to ban certain old notes, stocks of vehicle financiers is another cluster within the NBFC space to witness an abrupt halt in their bull run. Stocks such as Shriram Transport, M&M Financial Services and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, which until November 8 rewarded their investors with year-to-date gains of 23–77 per cent, have witnessed a massive reversal in trend. From November 8 till date, these stocks have ceded 14–27 per cent of their market value, while in the ...