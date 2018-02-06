JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

China to focus on quality growth to fight corruption, pollution, inequality
Business Standard

Naidu urges MPs to address the Chair as 'Honourable Vice-President'

'There is no need to use 'His or Her Excellency'," he said

Business Standard 

On Tuesday Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged members to address the Vice-President as 'Honourable Vice-President'. "I would request and suggest to all members that they should address the Chairman or even the Vice-President of India as Honourable Vice-President. There is no need to use 'His or Her Excellency'," he said.

He also asked members not to end their letters with 'yours faithfully', and use 'yours sincerely' instead. However, he adjourned the House minutes later.

First Published: Tue, February 06 2018. 21:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements