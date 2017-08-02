Vice Presidential election: Gopalkrishna Gandhi's meet-and-greet with MPs

Opposition vice-presidential candidate interacted with Trinamool Congress (TMC) members of Parliament (MP) on Wednesday. The MPs presented him with an uttariya, or a scarf, that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had sent for him. That Gandhi had worn a dhoti for his visit to the TMC office in Parliament endeared him to party members. He talked with the MPs for nearly 45 minutes and had lunch with them, which comprised pongal that Gandhi said was one of his favourite dishes. He is scheduled to meet MPs of other Opposition parties in the run-up to the voting on August 5.

Gandhi as well as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate M have written letters to all MPs seeking support for their respective candidatures. Naidu is also hosting lunch and dinner meetings for NDA MPs and mediapersons.