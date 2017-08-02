TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Smriti Irani's multi-ministerial event
Business Standard

Vice Presidential election: Gopalkrishna Gandhi's meet-and-greet with MPs

Gandhi, as well as Naidu, have written to all MPs seeking support for their respective candidatures

Business Standard 

Gopalkrishna Gandhi
Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Opposition vice-presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi interacted with Trinamool Congress (TMC) members of Parliament (MP) on Wednesday. The MPs presented him with an uttariya, or a scarf, that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had sent for him. That Gandhi had worn a dhoti for his visit to the TMC office in Parliament endeared him to party members. He talked with the MPs for nearly 45 minutes and had lunch with them, which comprised pongal that Gandhi said was one of his favourite dishes. He is scheduled to meet MPs of other Opposition parties in the run-up to the voting on August 5. 

Gandhi as well as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate M Venkaiah Naidu have written letters to all MPs seeking support for their respective candidatures. Naidu is also hosting lunch and dinner meetings for NDA MPs and mediapersons.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements