The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) missed a century by a whisker in Monday’s election results on the home turf of Prime Minister (pictured). Alluding to this, a political leader recalled that the PM had advised the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry at its 90th anniversary celebrations earlier this year to not get stuck in the nervous 90s but gallop to a ton with a four and a six. “We don’t know about the chamber, but his own party could not implement that advice,” the leader quipped.