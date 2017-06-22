Of the leaders of the 17 that gathered on Thursday to discuss the name of their Presidential candidate, Bahujan Samaj Party and Trinamool leaders stressed that their respective party chiefs have been in the forefront of proposing and supporting former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar’s name. While BSP’s Satish Chandra Mishra spoke about his party chief Mayawati’s support for Kumar, it was Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien who stole the show. O’Brien first spoke at length about West Bengal Chief Minister, and party chief, Mamata Banerjee’s recent visit to The Hague. O’Brien then said how three women have led the way in supporting the candidature of another woman. He said president Sonia Gandhi, whose party has the largest number of votes in the Presidential electoral college among the Opposition ranks, followed by Banerjee, with the second largest number of votes, and finally chief have come together to pick Kumar. O’Brien said the result of the notwithstanding, it was the victory of women power.