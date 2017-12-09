View the Andamans strategically

In the last few days, the armed forces have carried out a tri-lateral joint exercise off the Andaman and Nicobar (A&N) Islands. Such exercises, structured to “defend” this part of India, are not new, having been carried out over several decades.

What has changed however is the scope. Operations like night slithering by commandos and participation of more sophisticated ships and aircraft are being pursued. However, the concept of “defending” this territory against some unknown threat continues to dominate the theme. For example, one phase of the exercise ...