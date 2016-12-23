Vikram Johri: Cosmic emotions

All successful science fiction plays essentially upon human drives and desires

The film Arrival, like the 2013 film Gravity, distils a personal tragedy through the operatic frames of space exploration. In Arrival, 12 giant pods land in different parts of the world and it is left to American linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) to decode the oddly shaped written communication of the pods’ inhabitants. Are they here to harm or help us? In Gravity, Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock) must contend with impending demise as her spaceship breaks down and she hurtles towards the earth in what looks like a very unsafe contraption. She survives in the end, making the film a ...

