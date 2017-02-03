Vikram Johri: Locating the sublime within the unbearable

Manchester by the Sea is a film, based in the seaside town of Manchester, Massachusetts

Manchester by the Sea, for which Casey Affleck won a Best Actor Golden Globe in early January, is a brutal film. Based in the seaside town of Manchester, Massachusetts, the film is set against a backdrop of overcast skies and incessant snow. More severely, it uncovers a tragedy from which redemption is impossible, leaving scope only for a cold, resigned acceptance. Affleck plays Lee Chandler, a janitor in Boston who passes his days in a blur brought on the by the disaster that sits like a clot at the heart of the film. Memory plays tricks on him — in the midst of cleaning ...

Vikram Johri