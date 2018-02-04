Virushka beats every other pair at sweepstakes as a couple brand

In the age of acronyms, they are an MFEO (Made-For-Each-Other) couple. Virat and Anushka. The media hype in India for the Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding was right up there, competing with the likes of Lady Di and Prince Charles, and Kate Middleton and Prince William.

In the world of the celebrity-crazed fan, they are nothing short of royalty. And for brands the couple spells gold, in terms of their mass and aspirational appeal. Not since Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot, has there been so much excitement about a wedding in India. But the Virat+Anushka ...