Visa row for Jindal in Pakistan

The Pakistan Army was also not happy with the secret meeting

Chairman of JSW, Sajjan Jindal, is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Only this time, it’s not in India but in neighbouring Pakistan. The local media has reported that Jindal violated visa rules by visiting Murree, a local hill station, to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, even though his visa allowed him to visit only Lahore and Islamabad. The Pakistan Army was also not happy with the secret meeting. With passions running high in India following the mutilation of Indian jawans, the controversy was ill-timed.

