Vision 2018: Is this Kalyug that I see or is my eyesight failing?

Dear fellow weary compatriots, I’ve got nothing upbeat to tell you, so if you’re looking for weekend merriment please move along, there’s nothing to see here. It’s been a hell of a few weeks.

There were cockroaches crawling around in my fridge until yesterday, when the fridge was replaced, but the inside of the new fridge is about as cool as a gun in a classroom. The plumber was supposed to come three months ago to fix a big leak but he didn’t, so I got cross and called another plumber, but have been waiting for him for a month. A dear friend of mine ...