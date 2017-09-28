Vote bank politics

With reference to the report, “Congress dares Union government to prove are terrorists” (September 28), it seems the Congress party carries some soft corner for the Rohingya Muslim community. But why? Does it perceive the community to be a potential in times to come? If so, this could be a living example of dirty One fails to comprehend the rationale behind the sudden display of love for them more so when they are nothing more than refugees. They should not be allowed to acquire the status of the Indians citizens by any logic.

However, if one looks back into our history, our political parties never feel shy of taking sides with them apart from coming to the political rescue of such people so as to reap rich political harvest in the ballot boxes. Remember, the large influx of the Bangladeshis into India during the historic Congress regime which later facilitated the permanent stay of thousands of them.

No wonder if many of them are found carrying Indian voter cards and cards too. Mind you, this is India where anything can happen, where “man-made” miracles do take place almost everyday. However, it was intriguing to learn that even the BJP MP Varun Gandhi was seen advocating granting asylum to It is possible he feels like a fish out of water after he was ignored by the party high command.

Vinayak G Benglauru

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number