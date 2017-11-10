Voting on faith

In the United States last week, voters rejected Republican candidates at the hustings — largely, according to polls, because of revulsion at Donald Trump — while pushing a rainbow coalition of Democratic candidates, many with unusual personal backgrounds, into office. This was, of course, exactly what was supposed to happen last year, but it took Trump’s actual ascension to office to energise the coalition Hillary Clinton was trying to put together. But the thing is: None of this means that Trump’s core voters are in any way disillusioned with him ...