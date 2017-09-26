Waiting for a ping

-
-
The National Democratic Alliance government has used social media with success. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya) scheme on Monday promising electricity supply to all households by December 2018, there was a flurry of opinions, questions and arguments on the scheme, with many claiming it was simply a repackaging of an earlier scheme. To allay worries and apprehensions, the Press Information Bureau formed a WhatsApp group and asked stakeholders to post their questions based on which it would prepare a fact sheet on the scheme. By Tuesday evening, the WhatsApp group was inundated with questions, but there was no response from the PIB. A user wondered if the delay in posting answers was a pointer to the way ahead for the scheme.
