Waiting to see what govt does

The new year begins with a lot of optimism, tinged with some anxieties. Optimism from expectation of higher economic growth and fewer disruptive events.

Anxieties from global uncertainties and a government under pressure at home. Most analysts expect our economy to grow between 7 and 7.5 per cent this year, against less than seven per cent last year. The effects of major disruptions due to demonetisation and hasty rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime are waning, although slowly. The government is unlikely to indulge in any more disruptive measures during this ...