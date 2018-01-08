Wake up, Big Susie

One of the greatest enigmas of the Narendra Modi cabinet (you could be forgiven for thinking it’s a two-man show) has to be union civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, at the helm of the aviation ministry since 2014. Frankly, after Powerful Patel (hardly a day went by without his mug shot in the newspapers) and Ajit Singh — both attention seekers I am firmly convinced — Gajapathi Raju is so low profile that he may well be an illusion.

Just to make sure he actually exists, I googled his images the other day. Several reassuring images of his benign presence ...