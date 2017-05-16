Wake-up call

The ransomware attack, which started on Friday, offered a taste of the potential damage and disruption that could occur in a full-blown cyber war. The WannaCry program infected some 200,000 systems across 150 nations. Although the propagation of WannaCry has been halted, new deadlier versions are reported to have been released. In April, a group that called itself ShadowBrokers stole some programs from America’s NSA and released the code. One of those programs, EternalBlue, was a cyberwar tool designed to exploit a weakness in Microsoft’s Windows Operating System. Although ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?