Wake-up call

WannaCry shows why India must take cyber security seriously

WannaCry shows why India must take cyber security seriously

The ransomware attack, which started on Friday, offered a taste of the potential damage and disruption that could occur in a full-blown cyber war. The WannaCry program infected some 200,000 systems across 150 nations. Although the propagation of WannaCry has been halted, new deadlier versions are reported to have been released. In April, a group that called itself ShadowBrokers stole some programs from America’s NSA and released the code. One of those programs, EternalBlue, was a cyberwar tool designed to exploit a weakness in Microsoft’s Windows Operating System. Although ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment