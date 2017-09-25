With reference to “Centre now asks depts. to fast-track budgeted spend; can wait” (September 25) by Nivedita Mookerji, the story highlights crucial negligence by several ministries and departments, and it should help in jolting them out of their reverie. Isn’t it sad that, in the face of very limited financial resources for literally unlimited needs for capacity building, some departments — especially “railways, roads and health” as mentioned — are ambivalent about “spending even what is available”? Their somnolence is nothing short of “criminal neglect”. They are sitting on precious approved budgets, when there is a crying need for hundreds of projects under their charge that are crucial for the country. Lack of progress on them affects the efficiency of national assets and safety of our people, yet they fail to discharge their assigned duties.

The Centre has done well to ask them to fast-track all such projects. Sitting on their haunches and waiting for the “stimulus” just doesn’t make sense. is frighteningly low, and the government has its own limitations in coming out with the expected “stimulus”. At a time lack of jobs is a very serious concern, departments sitting on even the “budgeted spend” should come as a wake-up call.

Krishan Kalra Gurugram

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number