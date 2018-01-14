War of words is heating up in the Assembly election-bound Karnataka

-
-
The war of words is heating up in Assembly election-bound Karnataka. The Congress has released a one-minute video alleging Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had put together a communal cauldron with “zero attention to development”. This after the UP CM asked if his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah was really a Hindu, as he endorsed beef.
This led to the latter saying he is a Hindu who follows humanism, as against communalism. Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah advised Adityanath to visit ration shops and Indira canteens in Karnataka which could help him mitigate poverty in his own state. Adityanath responded that Karnataka had witnessed the maximum farmer suicides.
