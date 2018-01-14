JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Increase bond market limits

Govt's e-commerce portal: University in Bengal orders desktop, gets papers
Business Standard

War of words is heating up in the Assembly election-bound Karnataka

UP CM Yogi Adityanath asked if his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah was really a Hindu, as he endorsed beef

Business Standard 

The war of words is heating up in Assembly election-bound Karnataka. The Congress has released a one-minute video alleging Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had put together a communal cauldron with “zero attention to development”. This after the UP CM asked if his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah was really a Hindu, as he endorsed beef.

This led to the latter saying he is a Hindu who follows humanism, as against communalism. Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah advised Adityanath to visit ration shops and Indira canteens in Karnataka which could help him mitigate poverty in his own state. Adityanath responded that Karnataka had witnessed the maximum farmer suicides.

First Published: Sun, January 14 2018. 22:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements