War of words over smog: Punjab CM calls Kejriwal a 'peculiar' person

As Delhiites battled heavy smog, a war of words broke out on Twitter over who was to blame. After Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had sparred for a day with his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal, he said the latter was a “peculiar person with views on everything but no understanding”. Kejriwal had earlier tweeted that he was trying to meet the CMs of and Haryana to discuss the possible causes and seek a remedy, but in vain. “All of us will have to keep politics aside and work together to tackle this huge problem of pollution,” he had said. Even as the two CMs fought for the last word on the issue, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha took to Twitter to accuse the central government of ignoring a crisis. “Humble appeal to our one-man show and two-man army… what are we doing about the deadly pollution crisis? Why have we not spelt out our short-term and long-term measures? Why not top priority to tackle this poisonous killer?” the Lok Sabha member from Patna Sahib said.