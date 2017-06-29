War over words

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) finds itself tied up in knots. After former diplomats, Opposition parties and journalists pointed out that the US, a strategic partner of India, had ignored India’s position that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India in the US State Department’s notification, designating Syed Salahuddin as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist”, the MEA initially defended that the Americans have always termed the state of Jammu and Kashmir as “Indian Administered Kashmir”. By Thursday evening, however, it had changed its stance to state "the US government has been apprised of the same (India’s position) once again".

The MEA is yet to issue any statement on the Army's action on the Sikkim border.