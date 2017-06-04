Warding off 'evil'

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and his family are going through tough times. The Bharatiya Janata Party, especially its leader Sushil Kumar Modi, a former deputy chief minister and finance minister of Bihar, has alleged serial wrongdoing by them and is using every opportunity to run them down. In this situation, it seems Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, the Bihar health minister, has taken it upon himself to ward off “evil”. A dushman maaran jaap (a ritual undertaken by believers to eliminate the enemy) was undertaken at his residence to get rid of the family’s enemy. The young minister has also bought a new car on the advice of the family pandit and changed the direction of the entrance to the building.