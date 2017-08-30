Exemplary coach

The editorial, “The real champion at Glasgow” (August 29), is a perceptive one. The way transforms budding badminton players into medal winners at international competitions is nonpareil. He possesses several attributes of an ideal



Gopichand is competent — he is the second Indian player to win the All England tournament. His commitment to the game is total — he is said to have mortgaged his house to set up his academy and his day begins at 4 am. He himself trains and toils as hard as his players. He is a hard taskmaster, but not a slave driver.



His behaviour with his pupils is exemplary. As Bruce Lee said, “Knowledge gives you power, but character gives you respect.” Gopichand has achieved both.

Y G Chouksey, Pune

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number