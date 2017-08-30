JUST IN
Exemplary coach

Pullela Gopichand transforms budding badminton players into medal winners

The editorial, “The real champion at Glasgow” (August 29), is a perceptive one. The way coach Pullela Gopichand transforms budding badminton players into medal winners at international competitions is nonpareil. He possesses several attributes of an ideal coach.
 
Gopichand is competent — he is the second Indian player to win the All England tournament. His commitment to the game is total — he is said to have mortgaged his house to set up his academy and his day begins at 4 am. He himself trains and toils as hard as his players. He is a hard taskmaster, but not a slave driver.
 
His behaviour with his pupils is exemplary. As Bruce Lee said, “Knowledge gives you power, but character gives you respect.” Gopichand has achieved both.

Y G Chouksey, Pune
First Published: Wed, August 30 2017. 22:32 IST

