Warning signals

Up till now, there was little clarity about the impact of the government’s demonetisation move. But initial corporate results for the third quarter point to a clear negative impact. The key culprit, as many had expected, was lacklustre demand, which made corporates struggle for profits. It is not a minor blip either: A sample of 160 companies indicates that profits have grown at the slowest rate in the past 10 quarters. Although this is a small sample, yet it contains leaders across several sectors, including seven Nifty companies. Of course, some sectors are under-represented and a ...