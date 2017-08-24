Watch out for Xi Jinping's Congress

This is the high noon of politics in Beijing, with the preparations in top gear for the 19th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party coming up this fall. This Congress promises to be a seminal event not only for the future of China, but also for global politics and economics: The implications of what will emerge from the Congress will extend far beyond China’s borders. Three key outcomes are expected from the Congress: The mapping out of China’s strategic goals at the domestic and the international levels over the next five years; an indication on the extent to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?