Watching the watchmen: Why the integrity of the judiciary must be tested

I’m relieved that someone has finally explained things.

I was wondering what is happening in our courts. Why is senior lawyer Fali Nariman talking about the complete breakdown of communication between Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and his colleagues? Why did the four second-most senior judges of the Supreme Court hold a press conference, which is very unusual for judges, so that history wouldn’t accuse them of selling their souls? On the other hand, some other judges who deposed details of their actions at the time of Judge Loya’s death also held a press ...