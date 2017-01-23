Water in Concurrent List

States should support Centre's proposal to make the shift

The Centre’s move to begin discussions with states on shifting water to the Concurrent List of the Constitution needs to be welcomed as a step towards rectifying the historic error of placing this common natural resource under the control of states. Most of the country’s rivers flow over more than one state and providing each riparian state an unrestrained hold over the portion of the river running through its territory disregards the principle of equitable sharing of common property. Countless inter-state water disputes, many of which have been lingering for decades and ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment