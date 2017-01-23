Water in Concurrent List

The Centre’s move to begin discussions with states on shifting water to the Concurrent List of the Constitution needs to be welcomed as a step towards rectifying the historic error of placing this common natural resource under the control of states. Most of the country’s rivers flow over more than one state and providing each riparian state an unrestrained hold over the portion of the river running through its territory disregards the principle of equitable sharing of common property. Countless inter-state water disputes, many of which have been lingering for decades and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?