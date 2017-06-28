We want cheap power

Apropos “A structural problem” (June 28), indeed most of us do not even bother to think that despite power production increasing in recent years, why have our tariffs only increased. Actually, we have reconciled with this fact. It is good that the writer has brought this issue up and informed that in many countries, like the US and Australia, companies are charging wholesale prices from their consumers, unlike India, where we do not even have the option to choose like we do among telecom players. More interestingly, if we can also opt for renewable energy at a much cheaper rate, what more can we ask for.



I agree with writer’s views that the and power regulators need to think on these lines before any private company enters into the sector with a disruptive market strategy like Reliance Jio and take everyone by surprise. Last but never the least, the government needs to think differently here. Imagine if a consumer pays less for power, he will end up with more cash in hand, which will lead to more consumption of other products, so the economy will be directly benefited if we all get cheaper power.

Bal Govind, Noida

