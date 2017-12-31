Weather is 2017 Person of the Year

As I see it, the 2017 “person” of the year is the weather. And the face of 2017 is the farmer, who has borne the brunt of weather changes, from unseasonal rain to drought.

This is the year when India has had drought at the time of flood, flood at the time of drought. This is the time of seasons of despair and it is time we recognised this so that we can respond — better and faster. But this “weather” headline has been lost in the cacophony of our news. We don’t get to read this often enough because of three reasons; one, because the change is not ...