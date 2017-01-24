Welcome move

With reference to the editorial, “Water
in Concurrent List” (January 24), the Centre’s initiatives to shift water
to the concurrent list
are welcome. I hope the states will rise to the occasion by fixing this structural anomaly in the Constitution.
Water
bodies have caused many a rift among states. Judicious and optimum use of river bodies presupposes dispassionate consultation among all stakeholders without ceding the undue advantage to any of the parties. The Concurrent List
affords this level playing field.
Despite years of planning, India has not been able to leverage its network of rivers even to equitably meet the water
needs of different states, let alone for other purposes, viz waterways. The precarious situation emerging from reckless use and exploitation of underground water
makes it imperative to look at all the sources of water
in a holistic way. The upper riparian states might not see merit in letting go of their hold on the rivers. The issue will test the persuasive as well bargaining skills of the Centre to reach a logical conclusion.
Nonetheless, a natural corollary to the shifting of water
to the Concurrent List
would be to form a national body on the harvesting of water
bodies, which may be suitably empowered. Due representation of states in the national body would provide some leeway for them to negotiate constructively with the Centre on the matter.
