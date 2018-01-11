Welcome move: Letter to BS on FDI norms tweaked in retail trading, aviation

With reference to “Govt tweaks norms to open single retail, sector further” (January 11), it comes across as a sagacious step. This would have multiple and assured concrete effects on diverse areas.

A few notable ones to include are: it will provide an impetus to the growth in the retail industry, it will facilitate a multi-channel entry approach for companies, increase competition in the thereby giving more options both in products and prices to the “king” — the customer. After all, easing of norms coupled with a strict watch on the by Indian regulatory bodies to avoid undesirable incidents would help realise the potential of this significant step to the fullest.