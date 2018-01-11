Welcome move: Letter to BS on FDI norms tweaked in retail trading, aviation

JUST IN
With reference to “Govt tweaks FDI norms to open single brand retail, aviation sector further” (January 11), it comes across as a sagacious step. This would have multiple and assured concrete effects on diverse areas.

A few notable ones to include are: it will provide an impetus to the growth in the retail industry, it will facilitate a multi-channel entry approach for companies, increase competition in the market thereby giving more options both in products and prices to the “king” — the customer. After all, easing of norms coupled with a strict watch on the market by Indian regulatory bodies to avoid undesirable incidents would help realise the potential of this significant step to the fullest. Ramala Kinnera, Hyderabad

First Published: Thu, January 11 2018. 22:32 IST

