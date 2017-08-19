Whale of a challenge

The crazed following of an online “game”, Blue Whale, is said to be the reason behind some recent suicides by teenagers in India, and indeed, across the world. The first Indian suicide ascribed to this macabre game occurred in Mumbai in late July. A couple of youngsters have since died in Kerala and some teenagers have also been prevented from completing the ultimate task. The horrifyingly dangerous game has been linked to at least 130 teen deaths across Russia and police in the UK have now started warning parents about the challenge. Blue Whale is the oddest and most ...