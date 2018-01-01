What ails Namami Gange project

Continued inflow of untreated wastewater in the Ganga is one of the prime causes of tardy progress of the Namami Gange project to rejuvenate the country’s most revered river. Despite constantly nudging the towns around the Ganga’s banks to put up wastewater treatment plants, the bulk of the sewage generated by them is falling into the river unprocessed.

High cost of setting up and operating the refining units is among the major reasons for poor interest in cleansing the dirty water before releasing it into Ganga. This handicap can be overcome to a large extent by replacing the ...