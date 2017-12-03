What are the bond markets telling us?

John Carville, the lead strategist of the first Bill Clinton presidential campaign, is reported to have claimed, “When I die I want to come back as the bond market because apparently it’s more important than the f***g Pope!” Carville did have a point.

The bond market might not have the oomph of the stock-market but it tells us, in one lithe movement of the bond yield, a myriad of things — investor expectations of inflation and growth, the likely monetary policy path of the central bank, evolving liquidity dynamics and the fluctuations in the fiscal balances of the ...