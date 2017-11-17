What changed for Rahul Narayan's TeamIndus when it moved cities

TeamIndus, Rahul Narayan’s start-up is looking to be the first team to land a rover on the moon, drive 500 metres on its rocky surface and relay high-resolution video and images back to earth. It is an audacious goal.

If he succeeds by March next year the rewards will be huge. Narayan will bag the $20-million Google XPrize, the global competition that throws up impossible challenges for teams to achieve in its bid to create an ecosystem of players. The competition is only open for private teams and not government space programmes. The inaugural XPrize for $10 million in 2004 ...