'What do you mean we, Paleface?'

In 1947, the British freed us from their rule. Amidst violent Hindu-Muslim riots, they also freed some Muslim Indians from the fear of Hindu majority rule by giving them Pakistan. Pakistan has moved on since then. Seventy years later, however, we in India are still angsting over Hindu-Muslim relations. But as Tonto famously asked the Lone Ranger “We, Paleface?” who are this ‘we’ of India who continually angst over Hindu-Muslim relations? As a Tamil who has lived for 60 years in Delhi, let me say it plainly. The Hindu-Muslim ...