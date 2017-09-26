What happens to NITI Aayog?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up an economic advisory council to assist him with its views and suggestions on economic issues of importance. This development is generally welcome. The prime minister does need policy advice from a group of economists. But the constitution of the council, with NITI Aayog Member Bibek Debroy as chairman, may have been ordered a bit too late. Almost two-thirds of this government’s tenure is already gone. In the remaining one-third of time left, when preparations must be underway for the next general elections, it is reasonable to ...