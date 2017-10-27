What India can learn from Germany

It was surprising to see a massive menorah — the seven-branched Jewish candelabra — in the austerely beautiful 11th century Romanesque cathedral of St Kilian in Wurzburg, for the Bavarian church is a Roman Catholic place of worship. Our German tour guide’s explanation was a greater surprise. “Christ was a Jew until he was crucified,” Markus explained. “We must show respect to Judaism.” Germany has changed since I first came here in 1960. It has come to terms with its past. The transformation is particularly appealing to a modern Indian, who ...