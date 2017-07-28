What lies ahead for Bihar

It is in July that Indian socialists tend to set water on fire. On July 19, 1979, as industry minister in the Morarji Desai government, George Fernandes gave a fire and brimstone speech defending his prime minister and damning to hell forever those attempting to destabilise it. On July 20, he signed a letter pledging allegiance to Charan Singh as the new PM. His statement/justification? “I personally don’t think that there has been a sustained effort to make the ordinary man feel that it is his government and he is participating in it... No one is prepared to accept today that ...