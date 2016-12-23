What is common between Arnab Goswami, who resigned recently as the editor-in-chief and a news anchor on Times Now and ET Now, and former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan? Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, has the answer. “1. Both talked a lot. 2. We were critical about them. 3. We now miss them,” he tweeted.
What's common between Arnab Goswami and Raghuram Rajan?
People missing Arnab Goswami and Raghuram Rajan
Business Standard December 23, 2016 Last Updated at 10:17 IST
http://mybs.in/2TK2l1V
