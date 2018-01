English spellings of Indian names have often led to confusion. Take the case of the financial services secretary.

While the name plate at his office in Sardar Patel Marg, Delhi, shows his name as ‘Rajiv Kumar’, his twitter handle spells it as ‘Rajeev Kumar’. The same confusion occurred after Atal Bihari Vajpayee became Prime Minister. While some were used to writing his middle name as Bihari, others wrote Behari, before it was clarified that it is Bihari.