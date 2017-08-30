What's the truth?

in New Delhi have seldom been such a divided lot. On Sunday, a Rajasthan-based Hindi newspaper, Rashtradoot, reported that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah had blamed the Central Bureau of Investigation judge for the violence in Panchkula. On Tuesday, Congress leader Manish Tewari, during the party’s official briefing, said Shah’s comments against the judge, as per the newspaper report, were made during an interaction with journalists, who cover the BJP. Tewari said the newspaper stood by its report and the BJP was yet to deny it. When a reporter, who covers the Congress for a private news channel, tweeted Tewari’s comment, a reporter, who covers the BJP for the same channel, vehemently denied it. The BJP beat reporter tweeted that Shah made no such comment and that the Rashtradoot journalist, who filed the report, wasn’t present at the venue. The BJP later said the newspaper report was factually incorrect.