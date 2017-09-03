What shapes investment?

A revival in investment is central to Indian business cycle conditions. How and when will this come about? The phrase ‘animal spirits’, which is often used about investment, suggests that there is something mysterious or irrational about the mood of the private sector. Investment can, however, be understood through five questions. Firms build new capacity when they are faring well on capacity utilisation, predicated on profitability and access to capital. Layered on this is the degree of optimism about Indian economic reforms and the expected tailwind of macro growth. Finally, ...