What will happen to Gufran now?

Last week I received a disturbing video from an NGO that works with homeless children in the Jama Masjid area. It was of two burly policeman beating up a 15-year-old boy, Gufran in a park with sticks. Many people saw it happen, some managed to capture it on their phones so it cannot be dismissed as lies or exaggeration.

The video clearly shows Gufran lying on the grass, being beaten by one cop while the other one watches. The boy’s playmates can be heard asking why the police are beating him, but get no answer. Unable to bear the pain of the beating, Gufran can also be seen to lose ...