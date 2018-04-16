What would the unemployment rate in April 2018 be?

The unemployment rate in India was around 7.25 per cent during the first fortnight of April 2018. This unemployment rate is high compared to the levels observed in a fairly long time. The weekly unemployment rate had spiked to 7.41 per cent in the week ended April 8.

This was the highest weekly unemployment rate in 78 weeks, or since early October 2016. However, a solitary spike does not always tell a true story. It could be an outlier -- particularly because it was significantly higher than the observed average of around 6.5 per cent in the preceding weeks. But, the high ...