While its detractors have been alleging that Bengal’s Communists are out of sync with changing times, here's something for them to chew on. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) plans to seek suggestions from people before deciding its candidates for the civic polls in Durgapur scheduled for August 6. CPI (M) leaders in Durgapur held a meeting recently and decided that even its manifesto would be drawn up based on feedback from people. To that end, the party has been sending WhatsApp messages to residents seeking their views on candidates and the manifesto. Residents can send their suggestions on a Facebook page, Left Front Durgapur.
WhatsApp to its rescue
CPI(M) in Durgapur has been seeking residents' views on candidates, manifesto through WhatsApp
Business Standard June 29, 2017 Last Updated at 22:33 IST
http://mybs.in/2UWcK03
