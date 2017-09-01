When 3 generations live together

Several years ago, when helping a cousin purchase an apartment from a senior bureaucrat, a secretary with the Government of India, he declined to sign a stamp paper, stating he was of sound and able mind. It is a document many of us have put signatures to over the years, especially in matters relating to property transactions. But the official refused to sign it, saying the Indian government’s faith in his ability to lead his ministry’s department was proof of his sanity. In the end, my relative had to accede to his point, but I’m happy to report that over the years the ...